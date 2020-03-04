ARKEL WADE “MUSKRAT” BATES

Mr. Bates, 72, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Saturday, February 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m., with Ronnie Aydelott officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be held at Leeper Hill Cemetery, Lobelville, at a later date. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late Cecil “Pete” Bates and Bonnie Mae McCoy Bates. He was a retired pipeliner for International Union of Operating Engineers Local #369, and a member of Lobeville Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Cecil “Buddy” Bates. Survivors include two sons, Steve (Paige) Bates of Lobelville, and Mark (P.J.) Bates of Linden; a brother, Thomas Bates of Lobelville; three sisters, Martha Jane Grace and Shirley (Gary) Reick, both of Columbia, and Donna (Roger) Renaud of White Pine; five grandchildren, Colby Bates, Braden Bates, Oakley (Kayla) Bates, Kenneth Bates, and Ashlyne (Bailey) Freeman; two great grandchildren, Knox Bates and Oaklynn Bates; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.