NATCHEZ TRACE ESCAPEES CAPTURED IN PERRY COUNTY

Two juvenile escapees from Natchez Trace Youth Academy were taken into custody in Perry County on Sunday.

The boys—ages sixteen and seventeen—left the facility near the Perry & Humphreys county line after violently assaulting a staff member.

Authorities set up perimeters. When the boys were spotted on Seed Tick Road in Perry County, they split up, one going east and the other west.

Investigator James Capps, with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, told the Review that local authorities were alerted at 9:14 a.m., February 23.

He took the first of the two youths into….