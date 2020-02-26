LONGBEARDS JAKES DAY THIS SATURDAY

The Buffalo River Long beards are pleased to announce this year’s Bro. Dave Kingsley Jakes Day will be this Saturday February 29, at the Azbill Community Center, starting at noon.

Parents and grandparents, please bring all your Jakes, ages sixteen and under, for a great time.

Buster Dabbs says it’s all set with the calling contest, games, and prizes. A free lunch for everyone will be served at noon, followed by all the activities.

There will also be a wealth of knowledge present to answer any questions about safety and the “how to’s” for hunting wild turkey.

Buster always makes this a special day, so come help celebrate our youth with him.