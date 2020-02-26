LARRY W. “JAKE” HAMM

Mr. Hamm died Tuesday, February 18, 2020. No funeral service was held. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was the son of the late Ezra Hamm and Sue Grinder Hamm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Hankins, and a brother, Delton Hamm. Survivors include his children, Tracy (Brandon) Allen of Spring Hill, Gina (James) Duncan of Linden, and Bart (Anna Moyers) Hamm of Linden; and grandchildren, Talon and Izzy Duncan.