JIMMY “JJ” DUNN JACKSON

Mr. Jackson, 64, of Linden, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Rob Bailey officiating. Burial was at Barnett-Roberts Cemetery. He was born in Hohenwald, the son of the late Jim Jackson and Inez Dunn Jackson. He was retired, having last worked at Mom and Pop’s. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, J.N. Long. Survivors include his wife of thirty-seven years, Jna Long Jackson; daughter, Kayla (Chad) Qualls of Parsons; grandson, Garrett Qualls; daughter ,Shelly Billman of Clifton; grandchildren, Brady Billman and Jade Smith; a sister, Peggy (Joe) Plunkett of Linden; mother-in-law, Betty Jo Long of Lobelville; sister-in-law, Jill (Rob) Bailey of Lobelville, brother-in-law. Dennis (Sheila) Long of Lobelville; a niece, Casey Long; four nephews, Joel (April) Plunkett, Josh (Kayla) Long, Jackson (Lauren) Bailey, and Alex (Lexie) Bailey; a great niece, D.J. Plunkett; a great nephew, Jaxx Plunkett; and a host of other loving family members and friends.