A benefit for Josie Gage will be held this Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Azbill Community Center, Linden. BBQ plates with slaw, baked beans, drink, and dessert available for $10. Enjoy a cake walk, auction, and raffles from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Proceeds will help with medical expenses for Josie’s SVT that she has had since birth.