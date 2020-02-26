FREDA MAE PEVAHOUSE

Miss Pevahouse, 84, of Linden died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Thursday, February 20, 2020, 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Dean Cemetery on Sugar Hill. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Lonnie Pevahouse and Jessie Carroll Pevahouse. She was a retired sewing machine operator from Linden Apparel Corporation. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James “Boy Baby” Pevahouse. Survivors include a host of cousins and friends.