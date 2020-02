TRUSTEE’S EXTENDED OFFICE HOURS

The Perry County Trustee’s Office will be open from 8:00 a.m. to noon this Saturday, February 22, to give citizens the opportunity to avoid the long lines and limited parking while paying property taxes.

Extended waiting times are expected. Stop by and see Rhonda and Shane. They will be happy to serve you.

The office also now offers online bill pay at Perrycogov.com.