TRENT DePRIEST

Mr. DePriest, 75, of Linden, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at his residence. A funeral service was held Thursday, February 13, 2020, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden. He was born in Nashville, the son of the late Jack DePriest and Lucille Anderson Sewell Hinson. He was retired from the Perry County Coop where he served as manager for forty-four years. He was a member of Linden Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kerry Sewell, Uncle J.B. Anderson, and Aunt Martha Jo Hudson Wallace. Survivors include his wife of fifty-three years, Kathy Grimes DePriest; a daughter, Kristy (Jason) King; grandchildren, Natalie and Jay King; a sister, Doran May of Camden; brothers, Rick (Melanie) Sewell of Tallapoosa, Georgia, and Ken (Brenda) Sewell of Hurricane Mills; a sister-in-law, Vickie Sewell of Arkansas; an uncle, Willie Ray (Linda) Anderson of Fairview; and a host of other loving family members and friends.