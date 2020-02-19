SOIL CONSERVATION ELECTION NOTICE (2-19,26)

SOIL CONSERVATION ELECTION NOTICE

Pursuant to TCA §43-14201

DUE NOTICE is hereby given that an election will be held March 10, 2020 for three positions on the Perry County Soil Conservation District (SCD) Board. Polling locations will be: Perry County Soil Conservation District 113 Factory Street, Linden TN 37096; and Perry Farmers Co-Op 2796 Squirrel Hollow Dr, Linden TN 37096 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. CDT. Nominating petition submittal deadline is February 28, 2020, by 4 p.m. CDT to the SCD office, at 113 Factory Street, Linden TN 37096. Per TCA 4314-216, only persons holding legal title to lands in Perry County are eligible to vote in this election. Call the SCD office at 589-2615 for more information.