REVIVING DISBANDED PINEVIEW VFD – MEETING THIS SATURDAY

A meeting to revive the disbanded Pineview Volunteer Fire Department will be held this Saturday, February 22, 3:00 p.m., at Tom’s Creek Baptist Church.

Since Pineview VFD stopped operations, the Lobelville and Linden Volunteer Fire Departments have agreed to answer calls, but the response times is at least twenty minutes.

Organizers of this meeting point out that home insurance will go up without a local VFD, and that volunteers, donations, and members are needed to address repairs at the fire hall.

For more information, call Tony Duncan at 593-2194.