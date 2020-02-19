LINDEN WATER PROBLEM BEING CORRECTED THIS WEEK

Town of Linden water customers on Highway 412 East, Brush Creek, Coon Creek, Hurricane Creek, and Short Creek had to take precautions last week when the Town issued a “boil water alert.”

Linden Mayor Wess Ward said the old bore that carries the water line underneath the Buffalo River near the bridge just east of the four-way collapsed on Thursday.

Customers in the affected area suffered a loss of water pressure, indicating that the line was broken. The blow-out occurred ‘dead center of the channel,” Mayor Ward.

Linden workers began an immediate, temporary fix—running

