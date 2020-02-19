GIL HICKERSON

Mr. Hickerson, 52, of Linden, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A funeral service was held Saturday, February 15, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Paul Scott officiating. Burial was at North Highland Cemetery, Waynesboro. He was born in Linden, the son of Dorothy Graves Hickerson Pevahouse, who survives, and the late Billy Ralph Hickerson. He was a foreman for Precision Pipeline. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Skelton Hickerson, and an infant sister, Phyllis Ann Hickerson. In addition his mother, survivors include his daughter, Kayla Brooke (Matthew) Coblentz of Linden; a grandson, Easten Joel Coblentz; a brother, Mike (Nancy) Hickerson of Linden; a niece, Savannah Hickerson of Clifton; nephews, Jonathan (Mandi) Hickerson and Mitchell (Laura) Andrews, both of Linden; great nieces, Caroline Hickerson, Skyelar McDonald, and Elizabeth Herndon; great nephews, Gauge and Waylon Andrews; companion, Kim Miller of Union City; and a host of other loving family members and friends.