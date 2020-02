EARLY VOTING THROUGH FEB. 25TH

Early voting in the Presidential Preference Primary Election continues through Tuesday, February 25, at the Perry County Election Commission office, 113 Factory Street, Linden, inside Azbill Community Center.

Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to noon.