COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING By Editor | February 19, 2020 | 0 COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING The Perry County Commission will meet in regular session on Monday, February 24, 2020, in the courtroom of the Perry County Courthouse, at 6:00 p.m. The public is invited. Call County Mayor John Carroll, 589-2216, for info. Posted in Public Notices