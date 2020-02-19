COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE NOW OFFERING DRIVER LICENSE AND REAL ID SERVICES

With equipment installed and staff trained, the Perry County Clerk’s office is now your one-stop for Tennessee driver license renewals and for acquiring the new REAL ID.

The service is offered by appointment only on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the courthouse office during regular hours, 8:00 to 4:00. Call 589-2219 to set up your appointment.

For those needing a driver license or renewal, the local service will save you a trip to a state driver licensing center in another town, said County Clerk Glenda Leegan.

If you are seeking issuance of a REAL ID, be sure to bring the required documents to process your request, as follows.

For proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence, one of the following documents:

