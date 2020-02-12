TROY KIRK MARSHALL

Mr. Marshall, 76, of Linden, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A funeral service was held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Eric Lomax officiating. Burial was at Pineview-Pace Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late William Raymond Marshall and Katie Maude Hensley Marshall. He was retired from Bates, LLC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son; a sister, Beulah DePriest; and a brother, Ray Marshall. Survivors include his wife, Martha Lou Dedrick Marshall; a daughter, Tammy (Mike) Wood; grandsons, Kirk Wood and Josh Wood; great grandchildren, Adlee, Everly, and Kaitlee; sisters, Sue Ramey, Jean Warren, and Debbie Westbrooks; brothers, Wiley (Faye) Marshall, Alton (Janet) Marshall, Johnnie (Joyce) Marshall, and Ricky (Carla) Marshall; and a host of other loving family members and friends.