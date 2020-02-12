SCHOOL BOARD POLICY MEETING By Editor | February 12, 2020 | 0 The Board of Education will have a policy meeting and review the Director’s contract on Thursday, February 27, 2020, 5:00 p.m., at the Board office, 857 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Linden. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts EARLY VOTING BEGINS AT ELECTION OFFICE February 12, 2020 | No Comments » NOTICE OF GRAND JURY MEETING (2-12,19) February 12, 2020 | No Comments » NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE (2-5,12,19) February 5, 2020 | No Comments » SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE (2-5,12,19) February 5, 2020 | No Comments »