NEW MEMBERS OF VIKING LEGACY CLUB

Three new members of the Vikings Legacy were inducted Saturday evening, February 8, at the annual dinner and ceremony held in PCHS Rhodes Memorial Gym. The honorees: Billy Ray Yarbro, Gil Webb, and Wayne Morris.

Mr. Yarbro told the crowd in his acceptance speech that he always loved coaching and “teaching young players how to play the game” and watching them “grow year after year.” He said the game “is always interesting and the excitement goes on.”

Mr. Webb thanked all those who have supported him throughout the years and had a message for today’s young athletes: “Be a candle, not a match. A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle. Good things come to those who believe. Better things come to those who are patient. And the best things comes to those who don’t give up. Be that candle.”

Mr. Morris told those in attendance: “Thank you for your support of PCHS and all county schools because education is the basis for all levels that you achieve in life, no matter what that might be.”

Also recognized, Jase Horner, who received the annual Willie Hudson Student/Athlete Award, presented to a student who displays exceptional character, high academics, and an exceptional contribution to athletics at Perry County High. The Hudson award was presented by Coach Caleb Dunkle.