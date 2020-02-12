JACK WILSON “RED” SMITH

Mr. Smith, 78, of Decaturville, formerly of Linden, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Westwood Healthcare Center, Decaturville. A graveside service was held Sunday, February 9, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Dr. O.A. Kirk Cemetery, Linden, with Billy Copeland officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Woodrow Smith and Georgia Bates Smith. He was a U.S. Army veteran, heavy equipment operator, over-the-road truck driver, and horse trader. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Smith. Survivors include his life partner, Evelyn Mays of Decaturville, several cousins, and many friends.