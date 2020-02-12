Early Voting Begins at Election Office

Early voting in the Presidential Preference Primary Election begins today, Wednesday, February 12, at the Perry County Election Commission office, 113 Factory Street, Linden, inside Azbill Community Center.

Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to noon.

The Election Commission office will be closed Monday, February 17, for President’s Day.