BENEFITS: $363,792 NOT BEING UTILIZED BY RESIDENTS

If you are 60 or older—or disabled—and have limited available assets, you may be eligible for and missing out on a number of programs that could assist in many ways, not the least of which is SNAP.

Bonnie Walker, South Central Tennessee Development District SNAP Coordinator, addressed the Perry County Commission at their January meeting and asked for their assistance in informing constituents about the many services available to qualifying citizens.

Walker said $363,792 in benefits are not being utilized in Perry County alone. Perry is just one of the thirteen counties in the SCTDD area she serves.

Currently, Perry County has around …….

……FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE