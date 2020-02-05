TWO CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARRESTS: EVIDENCE DESCRIBED AS ‘AWFUL, OBVIOUSLY PREDATORY’

“Heinous…awful…predatory” were the words used by Sheriff Nick Weems to describe evidence found during a child pornography raid at a Linden residence.

Working on a tip by a concerned citizen, Investigators Matt Votaw and Curt Mercer opened a case and secured a search warrant which was executed Sunday morning, February 2, 2020, at 152 Shelton Street.

Two were arrested: Brian Ray Mock, 47, and Marie Elaine Almond, 41.

Sheriff Weems said the couple moved to Linden from Memphis about six months ago.

“After speaking with my investigators, it’s obvious that the crimes committed here are among some of the most heinous a law enforcement officer has to deal with in their career,” said Sheriff Weems.

“These types of cases haunt you, and the evidence described is so awful……

