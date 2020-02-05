RONNIE JOE GREESON

Mr. Greeson, 83, of Linden, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville. A graveside service was held Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden, with military honors. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Waynesboro, the son of the late William Edgar Greeson and Era Vee Lawson Greeson. He was a retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant and member of the Masonic Lodge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Ronnie and Brian Greeson; a sister, Betty Turnbo-Ray; and two brothers, Butch and Bob Greeson. Survivors include his wife of sixty-two years, Mamie Stoner Greeson; a daughter, Wendy Dill of Linden; a son, Randal (Melissa) Greeson of Smith Station, Alabama; grandchildren, Joey Greeson Williamson, Randy (Laurel) Greeson, Lindsey (Wess) Ward, Zach (Christi) Greeson, Blake (Reagan) Dill, Katelyn (Adam) Pratt, and Charese Elver; twelve great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.