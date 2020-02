NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE (2-5,12,19)

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE (AMENDED)

In obedience to the Order entered on August 27, 2019, and made in the captioned case of Jason V. Wilsdorf vs. Jorene Choate, et al, (Conservatorship of Jorene Choate), Docket # 5235, I will on Saturday, the 29th day of February, 2020, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., in the courtroom at the courthouse in Linden, Tennessee, sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, the tract of land described as follows:

Being and lying in the Third Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee and more particularly described below:

TRACT 1 – 255.87 ACRES:

Beginning at a point in the center line of Short Creek Road, which point is in the South line of Patricia Pigg as recorded in Deed Book D-10, Page 632, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee and the Southwest corner of the herein described tract; Thence, from the point of beginning and with the East line of Pigg, the following calls: North 28 degrees 23 minutes 19 seconds East passing over an iron pin set 26.8 feet and continuing on in all 404.23 feet to a painted tree; North 55 degrees 04 minutes 55 seconds East 226.58 feet to a painted tree; North 42 degrees 38 minutes 01 seconds East 490.22 feet to a point in the center of a ridge road in the East line of Pigg; Thence, continuing with lines of Pigg, James Sanders, and Paul Watkins and generally with the center of a ridge road, the following calls: North 19 degrees 42 minutes 55 seconds East 278.07 feet; North 13 degrees 01 minutes 04 seconds East 205.36 feet to an iron pin found; North 17 degrees 46 minutes 38 seconds East 81.77 feet; North 40 degrees 35 minutes 46 seconds East 69.02 feet; North 59 degrees 54 minutes 28 seconds East 98.37 feet; North 46 degrees 05 minutes 39 seconds East 185.05 feet; North 31 degrees 03 minutes 30 seconds East 160.84 feet; North 58 degrees 31 minutes 07 seconds East 139.68 feet; North 31 degrees 26 minutes 03 seconds East 37.35 feet; North 00 degrees 31 minutes 42 Seconds East 20.04 feet; North 25 degrees 54 minutes 05 seconds West 144.24 feet; North 02 degrees 06 minutes 25 seconds East 53.55 feet; North 16 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds East 280.76 feet; North 39 degrees 25 minutes 46 seconds East 285.57 feet; North 64 degrees 13 minutes 32 seconds East 303.38 feet to a metal post found; South 64 degrees 42 minutes 46 seconds East 87.92 feet; South 84 degrees 17 minutes 11 seconds East 113.32 feet; South 77 degrees 15 minutes 26 seconds East 71.79 feet; North 82 degrees 38 minutes 36 seconds East 139.97 feet; North 39 degrees 24 minutes 49 seconds East 95.18 feet; North 45 degrees 03 minutes 25 seconds East 177.64 feet; North 68 degrees 42 minutes 04 seconds East 47.07 feet; North 88 degrees 38 minutes 12 seconds East 177.19 feet; North 71 degrees 06 minutes 03 seconds East 94.35 feet; North 82 degrees 03 minutes 18 seconds East 150.92 feet; South 50 degrees 53 minutes 48 seconds East 205.51 feet; South 57 degrees 25 minutes 33 seconds East 145.07 feet; South 85 degrees 17 minutes 12 seconds East 59.08 feet; North 72 degrees 21 minutes 15 seconds East 96.12 feet; North 79 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds East 53.31 feet; South 83 degrees 25 minutes 52 seconds East 87.84 feet; South 70 degrees 16 minutes 20 seconds East 76.19 feet; South 54 degrees 12 minutes 14 seconds East 76.64 feet; South 35 degrees 56 minutes 46 seconds East 87.91 feet; South 27 degrees 19 minutes 47 seconds East 72.07 feet; South 41 degrees 26 minutes 16 seconds East 97.10 feet; South 17 degrees 01 minutes 08 seconds East 65.11 feet; South 29 degrees 48 minutes 57 seconds East 97.04 feet; South 61 degrees 05 minutes 36 seconds East 42.39 feet; North 86 degrees 08 minutes 56 seconds East 41.30 feet; North 75 degrees 24 minutes 39 seconds East 210.64 feet; South 66 degrees 54 minutes 01 seconds East 101.05 feet; South 38 degrees 50 minutes 47 seconds East 152.31 feet; South 12 degrees 28 minutes 47 seconds East 149.06 feet; South 03 degrees 51 minutes 12 seconds East 330.00 feet to a point in the center of said ridge road in the West line of Paul Watkins as recorded in Deed Book T-22, Page 370, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee; Thence, with the lines of Watkins and generally with a painted line, the following calls: South 18 degrees 08 minutes 58 seconds West 395.74 feet; South 34 degrees 08 minutes 15 seconds West 417.70 feet; South 29 degrees 35 minutes 30 seconds West 573.30 feet; South 04 degrees 16 minutes 32 seconds West 111.53 feet; South 04 degrees 08 minutes 13 seconds East 264.48 feet; South 12 degrees 07 minutes 23 seconds East 388.99 feet; South 00 degrees 45 minutes 31 seconds West 159.51 feet to a painted beech tree in the West line of Watkins; Thence, generally with the center of a branch and with lines of April Aderhold, the following calls: South 80 degrees 02 minutes 49 seconds West 167.42 feet; South 43 degrees 15 minutes 44 seconds West 173.25 feet; South 72 degrees 15 minutes 44 seconds West 214.50 feet; South 89 degrees 46 minutes 14 seconds West 198.00 feet; North 79 degrees 05 minutes 53 seconds West 116.11 feet; North 59 degrees 52 minutes 06 seconds West 86.51 feet; South 69 degrees 21 minutes 27 seconds West 108.65 feet; North 87 degrees 34 minutes 58 seconds West 52.47 feet; South 57 degrees 31 minutes 15 seconds West 106.84 feet; South 71 degrees 24 minutes 49 seconds West 86.88 feet; South 75 degrees 24 minutes 34 seconds West 63.75 feet; South 33 degrees 20 minutes 14 seconds West 94.56 feet; South 42 degrees 43 minutes 24 seconds West 98.43 feet; South 34 degrees 51 minutes 49 seconds West 175.81 feet; South 36 degrees 32 minutes 04 seconds West 116.43 feet; South 41 degrees 45 minutes 40 seconds West 98.76 feet; South 54 degrees 14 minutes 15 seconds West 45.26 feet; North 76 degrees 51 minutes 47 seconds West 52.78 feet; South 57 degrees 33 minutes 05 seconds West 98.18 feet; North 81 degrees 53 minutes 27 seconds West 57.31 feet; South 73 degrees 54 minutes 24 seconds West 191.92 feet; South 23 degrees 22 minutes 46 seconds West 101.57 feet; North 55 degrees 49 minutes 27 seconds West 80.78 feet; South 88 degrees 15 minutes 51 seconds West 53.62 feet; North 63 degrees 25 minutes 25 seconds West 58.11 feet to a point in the center of Short Creek Road; Thence, with the center line of Short Creek Road, the following calls: North 22 degrees 43 minutes 26 seconds East 91.94 feet; North 07 degrees 43 minutes 28 seconds East 52.73 feet; North 07 degrees 06 minutes 56 seconds West 52.49 feet; North 23 degrees 40 minutes 01 seconds West 45.55 feet; North 38 degrees 48 minutes 22 seconds West 56.27 feet; North 54 degrees 16 minutes 25 seconds West 40.22 feet; North 61 degrees 20 minutes 10 seconds West 40.79 feet; North 64 degrees 53 minutes 29 seconds West 189.93 feet; North 59 degrees 41 minutes 04 seconds West 192.54 feet; North 59 degrees 02 minutes 10 seconds West 280.50 feet; North 62 degrees 19 minutes 51 seconds West 314.44 feet; North 53 degrees 54 minutes 24 seconds West 50.64 feet; North 50 degrees 28 minutes 02 seconds West 28.62 feet; North 37 degrees 17 minutes 33 seconds West 55.73 feet; North 23 degrees 27 minutes 57 seconds West 50.24 feet; North 20 degrees 41 minutes 32 seconds West 151.20 feet; North 25 degrees 13 minutes 57 seconds West 88.08 feet; North 30 degrees 04 minutes 57 seconds West 38.64 feet; North 34 degrees 11 minutes 03 seconds West 44.33 feet; North 42 degrees 19 minutes 07 seconds West 49.44 feet; North 52 degrees 40 minutes 07 seconds West 31.56 feet; North 65 degrees 34 minutes 39 seconds West 43.96 feet; North 77 degrees 41 minutes 38 seconds West 44.50 feet; North 82 degrees 19 minutes 38 seconds West 67.93 feet; North 82 degrees 55 minutes 43 seconds West 129.30 feet to the point of beginning, containing 255.87 Acres. Survey by Best Land Surveying, Inc., Gregory J. Perry, R.L.S. # 1999, dated December 26, 2019.

There is a cemetery located on the above described 255.87 acre tract, which cemetery is shown on plat.

Included in the above 255.87 acre tract is 1.29 acres of Perry County road right of way consisting of a portion of Short Creek Road.

The above described tract is subject to all rights of ways, easements, and restrictions of record. No title report was furnished for this survey.

TRACT 2 – 66.80 ACRES:

Beginning at an iron pin set at the Southwest corner of April Aderhold as recorded in Deed Book T-23, Page 712, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee and in the North line of Central Tennessee Timber Partners LP as recorded in Deed Book D-24, Page 389, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee and the Southeast corner of the herein described tract; Thence, from the point of beginning and with the North line of Central Tennessee Timber Partners LP and generally with a painted line, the following calls: South 86 degrees 24 minutes 00 seconds West 451.43 feet; South 88 degrees 51 minutes 19 seconds West 733.69 feet to a painted tree at the Southeast corner of Billy Tucker recorded in Deed Book V-25, Page 608, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee; Thence, with lines of Tucker and generally with a painted line, the following calls: North 06 degrees 15 minutes 03 seconds East 356.37 feet to a painted tree; South 73 degrees 24 minutes 39 seconds West 517.40 feet to a metal post at the Southeast corner of Patricia Pigg as recorded in Deed Book D-10, Page 632, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee; Thence, with lines of Pigg and generally with a painted line, the following calls: North 05 degrees 07 minutes 07 seconds West 594.39 feet; North 07 degrees 10 minutes 04 seconds East 784.04 feet; North 21 degrees 48 minutes 31 seconds East 553.62 feet to an iron pin set; Thence, on new lines through Choate, the following calls: South 59 degrees 02 minutes 25 seconds East 990.51 feet to an iron pin set; North 30 degrees 30 minutes 47 seconds East passing over an iron pin set 25 feet from the center line of Short Creek Road and continuing on in all 628.96 feet to a point in the center line of Short Creek Road; Thence, with the center line of Short Creek Road, the following calls: South 59 degrees 41 minutes 04 seconds East 192.54 feet; South 64 degrees 53 minutes 29 seconds East 189.93 feet; South 61 degrees 20 minutes 10 seconds East 40.79 feet; South 54 degrees 16 minutes 25 seconds East 40.22 feet; South 38 degrees 48 minutes 22 seconds East 56.27 feet; South 23 degrees 40 minutes 01 seconds East 45.55 feet; South 07 degrees 06 minutes 56 seconds East 52.49 feet; South 07 degrees 43 minutes 28 seconds West 52.73 feet; South 22 degrees 43 minutes 26 seconds West 91.94 feet to a point in the center line of Short Creek Road and in a North line of April Aderhold; Thence, with lines of April Aderhold, the following calls: North 69 degrees 04 minutes 26 seconds West 181.34 feet to an iron pin found; South 22 degrees 32 minutes 52 seconds West 348.98 feet to a painted tree; South 04 degrees 21 minutes 21 seconds East 1330.52 feet to the point of beginning, containing 66.80 Acres. Survey by Best Land Surveying, Inc., Gregory J. Perry, R.L.S. # 1999, dated December 26, 2019.

There is a 25′ easement to serve the above described 66.80 acre tract, the center line of which is described as follows:

Beginning at the intersection of the center line of Short Creek Road with the center line of said 25′ easement, which point is located, North 86 degrees 50 minutes 47 seconds East 66.00 feet, South 82 degrees 56 minutes 43 seconds East 129.30 feet, South 82 degrees 19 minutes 38 seconds East 67.93 feet, South 77 degrees 41 minutes 38 seconds East 44.50 feet, South 65 degrees 34 minutes 39 seconds East 43.96 feet, South 52 degrees 40 minutes 07 seconds East 31.56 feet, South 42 degrees 19 minutes 07 seconds East 49.44 feet, South 34 degrees 11 minutes 03 seconds East 44.33 feet along the center line of Short Creek Road from a point in the South line of Patricia Pigg as recorded in Deed Book D10, Page 632, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee and the Northwest corner of a 18.00 acre tract; Thence, from the point of beginning and with the center of said 25′ easement, the following calls: South 51 degrees 18 minutes 07 seconds West 211.39 feet; South 26 degrees 09 minutes 48 seconds West 130.67 feet; South 21 degrees 48 minutes 31 seconds West 509.18 feet to a point in the South line of the 18.00 acre tract and in a North line of the above described 66.80 acre tract.

Included in the above 66.80 acre tract is 0.43 of an acre of Perry County road right of way consisting of a portion of Short Creek Road.

The above described tract is subject to all rights of ways, easements, and restrictions of record. No title report was furnished for this survey.

Being a portion of the property conveyed to Jorene Choate, by deed of record in Deed Book D-25, Page 930, ROPCT.

Said sale shall be for cash, 10% deposit paid at the time of sale and the balance upon confirmation and delivery of deed, and otherwise according to the Rules of Chancery Court.

This the 28th day of January, 2020.

Charlene Duplessis, Clerk & Master and Special Commissioner

Ricky L. Wood

Hannah Wood Lee

Wood Law Offices, P.C.

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

O. Box 636, Parsons, Tennessee 38363

