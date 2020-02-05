LEGACY CLUB WELCOMES INDUCTEES

The Vikings Legacy Club Dinner and Induction Ceremony will be held this Saturday, February 8, 2020, welcoming three new members into Perry County’s athletic hall of fame: Billy Ray Yarbro, Gil Webb, and Wayne Morris.

“A Night to Honor All Vikings” will take place in Rhodes Memorial Gym at Perry County High School.

“Tradition Never Graduates” is the legacy club motto. Members of the 2019-2020 Vikings and Lady Vikings basketball, baseball, and softball teams host guests and honorees.

Legacy Club organizers released the following statements of achievement about the three 2020 inductees:

……FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE