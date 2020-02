Council On Aging Meeting

The Perry County Council on Aging board and membership meeting will be Monday, February 10, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at the Linden Senior Center. On the agenda: call to order; roll call and establish quorum; minutes of October meeting; director’s report; financial report; committee reports (participation Lobelville and Linden); old business (installation of board members not at October meeting); new business (Blooming Arts Festival); comments.