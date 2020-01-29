TWRA: DON’T FALL VICTIM TO ONLINE LICENSING SCAM

Sportsmen beware. A scam website has been detected by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

A new bogus website appears when you Google Tennessee fishing license.

The scam website appears as an advertisement during a Google Search for “Tennessee Fishing License.”

The site then allows you to enter your personal information, such as name, date of birth, social security number, driver’s license number, phone number, email address and residential address.

It gathers this info, but never asks for payment for the license.

This website appears to have been created outside the United States, and the TWRA is working to get the site shut down.

TWRA encourages anyone who has submitted information through this scamming site to monitor or freeze their credit.

The only legitimate place to purchase a hunting and fishing license online in the State of Tennessee is gooutdoorstennessee.com.