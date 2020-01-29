PRISCILLA “CHRIS” M. BROWER

Mrs. Brower, 82, of Linden, died Monday, January 20, 2020, at her residence. The family chose cremation. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.E. “Bill” Brower. Survivors include two sons, Ward Brower and Greg (Connie) Brower, both of Linden; grandchildren, Tony (Brooke) Weber, Justin (Angela) Weber, Joe (Kim) Weber, and Ryan (Cheryl) Brower; great grandchildren, Alyssa Weber, Aubrey Weber, Brianna Weber, Amaya Weber, Jaxon Weber, Jemma Weber, Journey Weber, Mackenzie Weber, and Preston Brower; a great, great granddaughter, Lola Santiago; sisters, Karen Remus and Sharon Taylor-Arnot-Boyer; and a host of other loving family members and friends.