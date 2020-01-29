MARK STEPHEN HANKS

Mr. Hanks, 63, of Lobelville, died Monday, January 20, 2020, at his residence. A funeral service was held Saturday, January 25, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home, Lobelville, with Darryl Mayberry officiating. A private burial of cremains will be held at a later date. He was born in Tompkinsville, Kentucky, the son of the late Johnny Taylor Hanks and Nellie Ferguson Hanks. He was a foreman with the Perry County Highway Department, and member of Lobelville United Methodist Church. Survivors include three children, Toni Hanks for Tompkinsville, David (Tammy) Hanks of Murfreesboro, and Michael Hanks of Lobelville; a brother, Kenneth (Barbara) Hanks of Russellville, Kentucky; two sisters, Linda Walker of Summer Shake, Kentucky, and Brenda Maxfield of Allons; four grandchildren, Colton and Ciara Hanks, Destin Smith, and Atiana Spivey; in-laws, Beth Rye, Darryl and Billie Mayberry, Stacy and Beth Sharp, and Doug (Lindsey) Sharp; and lifelong best friends, Tony Spear, Chris Spear, and Steve Spear.