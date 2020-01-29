HARRY JOSEPH TOHN

Mr. Tohn, 84, of Linden, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital, Nashville. A memorial service was held Monday, January 20, 2020, 5:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Walter Tipps officiating. He was born in Wyandotte, Michigan, the son of the late Harry Joseph Tohn, Sr. and Beulah Tohn. He was a retired painter for Tenncon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Imagene Horner Tohn; a son, Gary Tohn; and a sister, Judith Auld. Survivors include two daughters, Sharon (Gary) Clifton of Linden, and Lori (Bruce) Williams of Arizona; two sons, Ronnie Tohn of Nashville, and Joey (Amanda) Tohn of Linden; ten grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild; and a host of other loving family members and friends.