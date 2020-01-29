AVERETT FACING LONG RECOVERY FROM LOGGING ACCIDENT INJURIES

A Perry County man is recovering from severe injuries suffered in a logging accident last Monday, January 20.

A tree fell on Jon Averett as he was working in the forest, crushing his pelvis and causing multiple injuries to internal organs.

According to posts on Facebook, Jon is looking at a long recovery. He is being treated at an Alabama hospital where he was airlifted from the scene of the accident.

Ambulance Service Director Gary Rogers told the Review that he was told Averett was ….

