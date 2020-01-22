THREE LOCALS ARRESTED IN DUREN’S PHARMACY BURGLARY

Three men have been arrested in connection with the December 2019 burglary at Duren’s Healthmart Pharmacy in Linden.

Thieves broke the glass in the front door and made off with 7,000 oxycodone pills in the early morning incident.

All three men—Quamarcus Webster, Calvin O’Flinn, and Keith Alderson—are residents of Perry County.

Webster was already in custody on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and introducing drugs into a penal institution.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review, “We had suspected Webster’s involvement for sometime now. When he was picked up on the aggravated assault, we capitalized on that and started rattling cages.”

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office learned of O’Flinn’s possible role. He was brought in for questioning and a CVSA exam.

