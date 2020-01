SYBLE MARIE WILDMAN EWING

Mrs. Ewing, 79, of Linden, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Adair Funeral & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements. She was born in New Albany, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Clyde Wildman and Ethel Robertson Wildman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Trumpeter, and second husband, Ken Ewing; a son, Kevin Trumpeter; grandchildren, Joseph Patrick and Anastasia Trumpeter; a great grandson, Landon Trumpeter; a brother, Carroll Wildman; a sister, Martha Fairchild; and stepmother, Fairy Wildman. Survivors include a daughter, Debra McNamara; a son, Steven Trumpeter; grandchildren, Crystal Trumpeter, Stefanie Trumpeter Rolon, David Patrick, Andrew Trumpeter, Kimberly Trumpeter, and Justin Trumpeter; great grandchildren, Lux Trumpeter Rolon, Quinn Garcia Trumpeter, Joseph Patrick, Audrey Patrick, Oliver Patrick, Karson Trumpeter, Ryder Trumpeter, Kenndall Trumpeter, and Audrey Misner; and two sisters, Peggy Warren and Mary Carpenter.