You are invited to participate in free training to equip the community in suicide prevention through the evidence-based “QPR: Question, Persuade, Refer.”

The training will be held tomorrow, Thursday, January 23, 2020, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden.

This event is in partnership with Judge Katerina V. Moore, County Mayor John Carroll, Project Lifeline, TN Faith-Based Initiatives, and TN Suicide Prevention Network.