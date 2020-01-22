GENE “PORTER” ARNOLD

Mr. Arnold, 69, of Lobelville, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at Tristar Centennial Medical Center. A funeral service was held Friday, January 17, 2020, 4:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late Otis Roy Arnold and Margaret Christine Semore Arnold. He was a retired pipeliner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Shawna Young, and two brothers, Wayne “Beaver” Arnold and Jerry “Hammer” Arnold. Survivors include his wife, Teresa Baker Arnold; a son Cory (Angie) Arnold of Linden; grandchildren Corianne, Hannah, and Aubrey Arnold , and Derek Young; four brothers, Otis “Sonny” (Joy) Arnold and Randall “Rambush” (Judy) Arnold, both of Lobelville, Barry “Bull” (Karen) Arnold of Linden, and Ronald “Bugger” Arnold of Alabama; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.