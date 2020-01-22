2019 YEAR IN REVIEW: OCTOBER-DECEMBER

During the first three issues of 2020, the Review has looked back at the top stories that made the front page during 2019, the year that was.

This week, the final installment, October through December.

Sydney Bates was named PCHS football Homecoming Queen 2019. Her court included Harley Wright, Hope Coble, and Makayla Thornton.

Using the newly acquired CVSA software, the Sheriff’s Office solved a burglary from more than a year past, and returned an heirloom watch worth an estimated $100,000 to its rightful owners.

The annual “Care For Kids” golf tourney sponsored by the Bank of Perry County raised $15,400 distributed to schools and churches that provide the Back Pack Program for local youth.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett and State Representative Kirk Haston visited the Perry County Public Library in Linden to present a $4,858 check, matched with local funds, to purchase a dozen new computers—six at Linden and six at the Lobelville branch.

