PRECINCT CHANGE

Lobelville voters who usually cast their ballots at the Lobelville School can expect a notice from the Election Commission of a location change.

Beginning with the 2020 elections, Lobelville voters in precinct 403 will cast election day ballots at Lobelville Public Works, 160 North Main Street.

The change was approved by the Election Commission, and is effective immediately.

If you have questions, contact the Election Commission office at 931-589-2025.