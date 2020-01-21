PERRY COUNTY COMMISSION JANUARY 27 MEETING AGENDA

The Perry County Commission will meet in regular session on Monday, January 27, 2020, 6:00 p.m., in the courtroom of the Perry County courthouse. Following are tentative items on the agenda. The public is invited.

1. Approval of prior minutes.

2. Approval of new and renewal notaries.

3. Quarterly reports.

4. Community Development Block Grant

resolution.

5. Discussion of other items and updates.

For more information, contact Perry County Mayor John Carroll at 589-2216