YARBRO, WEBB & MORRIS: 2020 LEGACY INDUCTEES

The Vikings Legacy Club announced on Monday the 2020 inductees into Perry County’s athletic hall of fame: Billy Ray Yarbro, Gil Webb, and Wayne Morris.

“A Night to Honor All Vikings”—the annual dinner and induction ceremony—will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Rhodes Memorial Gym at Perry County High School.

“Tradition Never Graduates” is the legacy club motto. Members of the 2019-2020 Vikings and Lady Vikings basketball, baseball, and softball teams host guests and honorees.

The cost for the formal steak dinner is $25 per person. Tickets may be purchased from any athlete or by calling 589-2831. Proceeds benefit the athletic teams.

If you already purchased tickets for the November date that was re-scheduled, those tickets will be honored for the February 8 date.

The Vikings Legacy Club is composed of former athletes, coaches, administrators, and supporters from past decades.