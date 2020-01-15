Perry County School system bids

The Perry County School system is now taking bids on janitorial/custodial items for the school system. These items include but are not limited to, paper products, cleaning supplies, cleaning equipment, and waste management supplies.

Bids must be received by January 30, 2020 in a sealed envelope, sent to the Board of Education. Bids will be opened after 1:30 on the same date. Bids will then be awarded at the Board of Education meeting held on 2/9/2020. The Perry County School system reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids.

You may contact Anthony Taynor (Maintenance Director) for additional information and to receive a Bid Package.

931-589-2102 office

931-628-8458 cell

931-589-5110 fax

ttaynor@perrycountyschools.us