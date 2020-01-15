PENELOPE GOFF BELL

Ms. Bell, 69, of Parsons, formerly of Linden, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Jackson-Madison General Hospital. No service is planned at the present time. Adair Funeral and Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Jackson, the daughters of the late Billy Hobart Goff and Lola Goff. She worked as a beautician at her salon, Shear Genius, before starting a new business, Solutions. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Chaymus Bell, and a brother, Tommy Goff. Survivors include a son, Drake (Melissa) Bell of Linden; grandchildren, River William and Fender Chase Bell; brothers, Patrick Goff and Ricky (Sharon) Goff; and nieces, Kaylee Sipes, Cheyenne Robertson, Megan Goff Henderson, and Shannon Sheree.