MARGARET SUE ENGLAND TURNBOW

Mrs. Turnbow, 75, of Hohenwald, died Friday, January 3, 2020. A celebration of life was held Sunday, January 12, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Blondy Church of Christ, Hohenwald. Adair Funeral and Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Robert Earl King and Mary Anna King. She worked for MLEC at the Hohenwald office. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Turnbow, and a brother, Tommy England. Survivors include a brother, Bobby Joe (Libby) King of Lawrenceburg; a son, Duke (Melissa) Turnbow of Hohenwald; a daughter, Duchess (Larry Wayne) Harper of Hohenwald; three grandchildren, Chase Parker, Skye Parker, and Tiffany Robnett; and three great grandchildren, Kylian Parker, and Lejer and Willow Robnett. Memorial donations may be made to the Lewis County Cancer Victims Fund, c/o Citizens bank, 605 East Main Street, Hohenwald TN 38462.