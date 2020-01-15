LENA JO HORNER KIDD

Mrs. Kidd, 82, of Linden, died Monday, January 6, 2020, at Maury Regional Hospital. A funeral service was held Thursday, January 9, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Randy Young officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden. She was born on Lick Creek in Perry County, the daughter of the late William Leonard Horner and Aucie Allen Horner. She attended Nathan School on Lick Creek, Pineview School on Tom’s Creek, and graduated from Linden High School in 1955 when she was named Miss Linden High School. She was a charter member of Lick Creek Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She graduated from Austin Peay State University in 1959 and went to work in the Dean of Admissions Office. She was a retired secretary from the Perry County Clerk and Masters Office. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of forty-three years, Samuel Kidd. Survivors include her son, Scott William Kidd; granddaughter, Audra Caroline Kidd; grandson, Nicolas Wayne Kidd; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Memorial donations may be made to the Lick Creek Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 1671 Lower Lick Creek Road, Linden TN, 37096.