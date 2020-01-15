JAMES ROBERT LEDBETTER

Mr. Ledbetter, 84, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Three Rivers Hospital, Waverly. A funeral service was held Thursday, January 9, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home, with Wayne Swindell officiating. Burial was at Leeper Cemetery, Lobelville. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late Robert Ledbetter and Betty Jane DePriest Ledbetter. He was retired from Bates Manufacturing, where he worked in assembly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Charlotte Ledbetter, and a brother, Frank Ledbetter. Survivors include a son, Robert (Karen) Ledbetter; a daughter, Glenda (Tommy) Qualls; five grandchildren, Emily (Joey), Elizabeth, Ryne, Blake, and Brandon; two great grandchildren, Isabella and Rowen; and several nieces and nephews.