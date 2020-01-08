NEW HEALTH DEPARTMENT HOURS

Beginning Tuesday, January 21, 2020, the Perry County Health Department will no longer close from noon to 1:00 p.m.

The health department is open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and provides a wide range of services including family planning, immunizations, WIC, well-child exams, vital records, and dental services.

The mission of the Perry County Health Department is to protect, promote, and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee.

For more information, call 931-589-2138.