MISS PERRY COUNTY & OUTSTANDING TEEN COMPETITIONS SUNDAY

The Perry County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the return of the Miss Perry County Scholarship Competition and Miss Perry County’s Outstanding Teen Competition.

This is the official preliminary to the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition and Miss America 2.0.

The event will be held at Linden Middle School on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Judges’ interviews will begin at 1:00 p.m.

The onstage competition will begin at 5:00, and consist of the opening, Miss onstage question, Teen’s fitness, talent, and evening gown/social impact statement.

Outstanding Teen contestants must be unmarried Tennessee residents ages 12-17, and Miss contestants must be 18 to 24.

For more information on entry requirements and fees, please contact Chamber Director/Coordinator Allyson Dickey at 931-589-2453, Miss Director Kristie Rhodes at 615-418-2081, or Teen Director Beth Bates at 931-306-4972.