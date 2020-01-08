HENRY DAWSON PHILLIPS

Mr. Phillips, 90, of Trenton, formerly of Linden, died Monday, December 23, 2019. A funeral service was held Saturday, December 28, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Trenton First United Methodist Church, with Randy Cooper and Brian Griffith officiating.Burial was at Ebenezer Cemetery. George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Jackson, graduated from Jackson High School, attended Union University, and after service in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, completed his B.S. degree at Memphis State University. In 1965, he became District Manager of Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative in Perry County, a position from which he retired in 1991. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, John, and Richard. Survivors include his wife of sixty-six years, Gertrude “Trudy” Bonner Phillips; three sons, Edward (Sara) Phillips, John (Leda) Phillips, and Charles (Robin) Phillips; eleven grandchildren, and eleven greatgrandchildren; and a brother, Lawrence Phillips. Memorial donations may be made to Linden First United Methodist Church or Trenton First United Methodist Church.