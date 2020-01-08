DAISY MATTIE BARBER DANCER

Ms. Dancer, 75, of Selmer, formerly of Linden, died Thursday December 26, 2019, at AHC McNairy Heathcare. A funeral service was held Sunday, January 5, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Craig Cemetery, Linden. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Jim Barber and Pearl Greer Barber. She was a graduate of Montgomery High School in Lexington. She last worked at Aqua Glass. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Edna Greer and Dorothy Dixon, and two brothers, James Willie Harrison Barber and Andrew Odell Greer. Survivors include two sons, Tim (Shonda) Barber of Linden, and Alan Dancer of Selmer; two daughters, Tiffany Bowden of Booneville, Mississippi, and Marlene Borner of Selmer; grandchildren, Matt Cossey, DeMarcus Lee, Jagger Smith, Kylah Barber, Bella Dancer, Darius Dancer, Tyrone Bowden, Neisha Borner, and Mikala Borner, several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.