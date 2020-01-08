CENTER OPEN TO ASSIST WITH DISASTER APPLICATIONS

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today, the opening of Disaster Loan Outreach Centers (DLOCs) in Tennessee to assist businesses and residents affected by severe storms associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga on October 26, 2019, apply for low-interest disaster loans.

In this area, DLOCs will be located at:

–Decatur County Library, 20 West Market Street, Decaturville;

–Humphreys County Department of Public Safety, 107 East Main Street, Waverly.

Center hours begin today, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with the same hours Monday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays, closed on Sundays.

The final day for Center assistance is Wednesday, January 22, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The declaration covers the counties of Decatur, Humphreys, McNairy and Montgomery, and the adjacent counties of Perry, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Chester, Dickson, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Hickman, Houston, Robertson, Stewart, and Wayne in Tennessee, Christian and Todd in Kentucky, and Alcorn in Mississippi.

